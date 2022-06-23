Don’t Sell Your Votes, Oyetola Begs Electorate

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has urged the people of the state to shun the act of selling their votes to politicians whom he said have been boasting to induce electorate with ‘dollars and pounds’.

Oyetola also explained that the state election is a pointer to the 2023 general election, and that recently, the All Progressives Congress (APC) had delivered Ekiti State, “so Osun State is the next.”

The governor alleged that a gubernatorial candidate was planning to involve in the act of vote-buying, calling on the people of the state to reject the act, encouraged the electorate should collect their money without voting for them.

The governor, who said the APC was not for ‘fire for fire’, said they were to uphold a good democratic system.

He stated this while addressing thousands of supporters at Ibokun in Obokun Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, “We are not for fire-for-fire politics, and not for pound, euro game but we are to uphold a good democratic system.

“Let us consider the future of our children, don’t give room for inducement. If they bring the money collect it but don’t vote for them. The future is very important.

“They are coming out to reach the people of the state once a year like a masquerader; they are feeding the people of the state with deceit, so I urge you to reject them. Osun State should not be used as a test of governance with all the challenges facing the state.

“The civil servants and pensioners are collecting full salaries before the end of every month.

“With all the achievements we recorded in our first term, it is just a teaser of what we will deliver during the second term if you vote for me.

“God has answered our prayer with the next president of Nigeria; he is a chore Yoruba man. Osun State election is a pointer to the general election, and we have delivered Ekiti State, Osun State is the next.”

Speaking also, the Senate spokesman, Senator Ajibola Basiru, who doubles as the campaign director-general, urged electorate to come out enmass to vote for APC on July 16.

He urged them not to be intimidated by anyone, saying there would be adequate security before, during and after the election.

“There will be adequate security for Osun State governorship election, so don’t be intimidated by anyone. We are planning adequate security for the entire residents of the state for the forthcoming election.

“Governor Oyetola came to the state with peace and development. The governor has embarked on public work by rehabilitating roads measuring about 500km. He has graded about 5,000 km roads.

This administration is also feeding 30,000 households for the past 14 months.

“On education, the governor is rehabilitating schools in a way that the world has accepted our approach. He recruited teachers in these schools for the students and pupils. He manages the resources of the state in a way that has attracted investors to the state,” he stated.