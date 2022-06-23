  • Thursday, 23rd June, 2022

Fashola to Flag Off Nembe-Brass Road Project in Bayelsa

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola will today flag off the construction of the Nembe-Brass road project in Bayelsa State.

The long-awaited project, which had been on the drawing board of the federal government for decades, is being undertaken by the Governor Douye Diri administration in the state and the government has awarded its construction to Setraco Nigeria Limited.

The first phase covering a distance of 21 kilometres with 10 bridges was estimated at N54.1 billion.

Diri said yesterday, during the 79th state executive council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa, that the project had a historic significance and economic importance to the state and the country.

Located on the Brass Island are an oil export terminal operated by oil major, Nigerian Agip Oil Company as well as the ongoing Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical Company project.

The governor called on well-meaning sons and daughters of the state as well as leaders of Bayelsa East Senatorial District to be present at the flag-off ceremony.

“Let me use this medium to invite and call on all of us from the eastern senatorial district, particularly communities in Nembe and Brass, as we kick-start the construction of this historic road project,” he said.

