FRSC Inaugurates Dangote Truck Driving School

Dangote Cement Plc yesterday launched the Dangote Articulated Truck Driving School in a move to inculcate safe driving culture in its drivers so as to stem the tide of road crashes.

The opening of the school in partnership with the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), the company management reasoned that that would also make the drivers become better road users.

The driving academy, which was officially inaugurated by Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Dr. Boboye Olayemi Oyeyemi, was described as historic and unique.

The new academy for truck drivers, according to the Corps Marshal, is a significant step forward that will benefit not only the Dangote Group but Nigeria in general.

The country’s road safety chief hailed President and Chief Executive of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, for taking ‘a big step’ towards reducing truck Road accidents.

He said: “This is what we’ve been waiting for. You made it. I have observed that Dangote has done a lot to address truck crashes, and I must commend them for this.”

Oyeyemi extolled the conglomerate for leading other companies on such path, saying the new school will play a key part in the country’s efforts to make roads safer.

He said he had suggested such a school long ago, adding that he is happy that the school has come to fruition.

In his remarks, the National Director, Logistics of the Dangote Cement (Transport section), Mr. Juan Carlos Rincon, said the new school is an expression of the determination of the company to bring to halt the incidences of auto crash in the country.

Speaking also, the Executive Secretary National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Professor Idris Bugaje, who was represented by S.M. Yusuf, said NBTE would partner the Dangote Cement Plc for a successful accreditation and takeoff of the new school.

In his remarks, the Bajana of Obajana, HRH Oba Idowu Isenibi, said he was optimistic that the school would help address auto crashes in the country, even as he described the Dangote as a “rescuer and God-send to their communities that should be emulated by other investors in the country.

Speaking in the same vein, the Olu of Akpata, Oba Frederick Balogun, urged other investors to emulate the company.