House Invites NAFDAC, SON, FCCPC over Poor Cleaning Products in Market

The House of Representatives has invited the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mojisola Adeyeye; the Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Farouk Salim and Executive Vice-Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera to appear before its Committee on Commerce and Industry to justify the presence non-effective cleaning disinfectants in the market.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion tilted, ‘Call on the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to Investigate the Poor Quality of Toilet Clean Disinfectants used in Nigeria,’ sponsored by Hon. Sergius Ogun (PDP, Edo) at plenary yesterday.

Moving the motion, Ogun noted that Sections 88 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) laws made by the National Assembly empowers the lawmakers to investigate the activities of any of the agencies.

He was of the view that toilet cleaning disinfectants such as harpic and hypo used in most households in Nigeria were ineffective, of poor quality and leaves much to be desired.

He expressed concerns that the advertisement and reality were contradictory, hence the companies were allegedly misleading Nigerians.

He said, “Aware that Section 17(e) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Act, 2018 empowers the Commission to carry out investigations considered necessary or desirable in connection with matters within the purview of the Act. Concerned that toilet cleaning disinfectants such as haptic and hypo used in most households in Nigeria are ineffective, poor quality and leave much to be desired.

“Worried that despite the poor quality of these toilet cleaning disinfectants, there are several television sponsored advertisements that are misleading unsuspecting members of the public who rely on such adverts product information to make purchases. Alarmed that most Nigerians utilise these disinfectants in cleaning their homes, offices, hospitals, churches

and mosques without getting the value for money spent in purchasing such products.”

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committees on Commerce, Industry and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.