Man, 50, Jailed for Raping Four-year-old in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has sentenced a 50- year old man, Mr. Usman Tajudeen, to life imprisonment for raping a four- year old minor.

Usman was arraigned before Justice Lekan Ogunmoye on one count charge of rape, contrary to Section 31 (2) of the child’s Right Law, Cap.C7 Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

Delivering his judgment yesterday, Justice Ogunmoye said that the prosecutor had established before the court that the defendant had sexual intercourse with the minor and committed the offence of rape as charged.

“In all, the prosecution had proved his case beyond reasonable doubt against the defendant. The sole issue for determination is resolved in favour of the prosecution. The defendant is convicted as charged.

“The sentence for the offence of rape under Child’s Right Law is mandatory. He is sentenced to life imprisonment,” the court ruled.

The charge reads “that you Usman Tajudeen, on August 21, 2020, at Ikere Ekiti, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, did rape a 4 year old girl.”

In her statement to the police, the victim said that Usman, who is living in our house on that day and took her to his sitting room, asked her to sit on his lap, removed my pant and forcefully had her carnal knowledge.

In her testimony before the court, the mother of the victim, said: “I was at where I was making cassava flour, my daughter went to where she went to excrete, when I went to pack the faeces, I noticed blood in it. Thereafter, I checked her anus and vaginal.

“I saw blood coming out of the place, I was scared. When I inquired from her, she said it was Usman that put his something to where I was urinating. The matter was reported at Ikere Ekiti Police Station.”

To prove his case, the Prosecutor, K.S. Adeyemo, called five witnesses and tendered defendant’s statement, victim’s statement and medical report as exhibits.